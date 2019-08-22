A cult-like frat party for the elite? This photographer looks into the conspiracies

Once a year, the enigmatic redwood forests of Monte Rio in Northern California host some of the most powerful people in the world, who meet for reasons nobody knows for sure. The secrecy surrounding this bizarre frat party has sparked the public’s imagination for over a century, igniting a flurry of conspiracy theories that Bristol-based photographer Jack Latham elegantly explores in his latest book Parliament of Owls.

Born in Wales, Latham’s career started not a full decade ago, yet he has already established himself as one of the most exciting photographers working today. In just a few years, he has evolved as a unique artist with a special ability for capturing those things that can’t be seen, those ideas and feelings that are omnipresent but light cannot touch.

In his first book from 2015 A Pink Flamingo he went on to explore the concept of the “American Dream” from the perspective of an outsider. For almost three years Latham traveled through what is known as the Oregon Trail, the historic route of some 3,500 km established by fur traders and trappers in the first half of the 19th century. The road connected the Missouri River to the Oregon valleys and served as a vital commercial and migrant passway for the then young nation.

Throughout a series of still life photographs, landscapes, and portraits, Latham captured scenes of everyday life in America in the aftermath of the United States foreclosure crisis.

With a large-format view camera, he made several trips along the route often sleeping in his car and living in austere conditions, as a way of connecting to the meager conditions of the early pioneers who gave their lives to build the country.

“I was interested in this idea of traveling west as a metaphor for the hope that things will get better,” said Latham in an interview with the British Journal of Photography.

His second book, Sugar Paper Theories from 2016, revisits what is known as the “Reykjavik Confessions,” probably the most famous murder case of the 20th century in Iceland. In 1974, 18-year-old laborer Guðmundur Einarsson disappeared on his way home, leaving no trace.

Nearly ten months afterward, Geirfinnur Einarsson, a 32-year-old construction worker unrelated to Guðmundur, stormed out of his home after receiving a mysterious phone call and hastily drove to a nearby cafe. His car was found with the keys still in the ignition, but the man was never seen again.

Amidst a climate of intense media coverage and public pressure, six people were convicted for the murders based on confessions, despite there being no motives, witnesses or forensic evidence. In both cases, no bodies were ever found.

The case is considered an example of memory distrust syndrome. In 2018, 44 years after the disappearances, Iceland’s Supreme Court of Iceland acquitted five of the six original suspects.

Latham goes over the case once more in his book, collecting the opinion of forensic experts and including excerpts from the diaries of Guðjón Skarphéðinsson, one of the suspects. He accompanies these accounts with archival imagery and new photographs he took between 2014 and 2016.

The book earned Latham international notoriety, with VICE making a clip about the work for their series Picture Perfect.

In his new book, Parliament of Owls released this year through HerePress, the Welsh photographer focuses on the Bohemian Grove, an enigmatic private club located in Monte Rio, California, where every year since 1878, some of the most powerful men in the world — a group comprised of prominent businessmen, artists, media executives, government officials, and former U.S. presidents — meet for a two-week encampment.

The curious tradition has stirred countless conspiracy theories. Back in 2000, InfoWars founder Alex Jones made a name for himself with a documentary where he infiltrated the club and filmed a ceremony called the “Cremation of Care”, in which an effigy of the members’ “worldly cares” is burnt. The infamous right-wing commentator claims to this day that the Bohemian Groove hosts occult practices and human sacrifice.

Inspired in part by the documentary, Richard McCaslin, a Nevada man known as ‘The Phantom Patriot’ famously attempted in 2002 an attack on the Bohemian Grove armed among other weapons with a crossbow, a sword, and a pump-action/shotgun hybrid.

McCaslin wore a skull mask and a blue jumpsuit with ‘Phantom Patriot’ written in red on his chest.

Without clearance to photograph the camp itself, Latham went on to investigate the mysteries surrounding the Bohemian Groove, as a commentary on the dangers of disinformation, media an American culture.

We had the immense pleasure of chatting with the lauded photographer about his career, his fascination for America, and of course, conspiracy theories.

We understand you picked up photography not that long ago, around 2009. What were you doing before that point in your life?

“I was, like many young people, quite lost with what to do with myself around 17/19. I had managed to get a job as a nightclub photographer even though I was underage at the time. It was more like, just something to earn a bit of money but it helped me a lot in building confidence in talking to strangers. Even though I was photographing quite regularly, it wasn’t until a few years later that I discovered photography could be a career.”

You’ve touched upon American culture in many of your works, including your latest series, Parliament of Owls. Where does your fascination with the United States come from?

“The allure of North America I think started when I was at Newport University. I didn’t know much about photography other than photographing in bars before joining, so I ended up spending a lot of time in the library going through photo books. Like many people, Robert Frank’s work had a big effect on me and led me on to discover the works of Epstein, Soth, Sternfield, and Shore.”

Your work is a fascinating cross of journalism, storytelling, and photography. Have you thought about diving into feature documentary work? Maybe expand upon what you did in your short film, Space Cowboy?

“I find myself being drawn to filmmaking more and more. There is something about being able to be precise in your storytelling within Documentaries that I find inviting. I think photography’s greatest asset is that it can mean different things to different people. Space Cowboy was both a short film and a zine about me hitchhiking and picking up hitchhikers. I find even though they are on the same subject and were made at the same time, the film is more successful than the book, just because of its simplicity in how it delivers its narrative.”

Filmmakers and theoreticians like Robert J. Flaherty or Joris Ivens have attempted to define over the years the relationship between reality and photography/film, with some reveling in the artifice and others searching for “purity”. You’re an artist who has explored memory, truth, and fiction in your work. What is your take? Can a photograph ever be completely true to reality?

“I don’t claim my work is true nor an accurate representation of reality but then again is anything? The core of this new project is how Alex Jones interpreted what he saw in the Grove and suggested his reality as fact. I’m pretty certain that he meant it when he suggested that there were occult members that were worshipping Moloch. Even though I disagree with him, it’s his reality of the situation. This project attempts to show how reality is often filtered through the imperfections of the storyteller.”

Portraits … why do you usually avoid them in your work?

“I often battle with the idea of portraits, sometimes I love them, other times I don’t. There is no denying that pictures of people are really interesting to look but I find that the dynamic of photographer/subject to be one-sided at times.”

What gear do you usually use? Did your technical approach on Parliament of Owls differ from what you’ve done before?

“I use a view camera for a lot of my work. With Parliament of Owls, I made the switch to black and white for many reasons. The main one was that I had the idea of developing the images in the water sourced from the Grove itself. This project is the first time I used flash in a significant project which allowed me to photograph interiors in a way I hadn’t been able to before.”

What is the best time for outdoor photography? And the worst? How do you usually place yourself and your subjects in respect of the sun?

“I don’t really think about it to be honest, perhaps I should. I’m a big believer in photographing things in the way you first see them, oftentimes you’re attracted to a scene/subject because it caught your eye.”

Most of your models are ordinary people with very little experience in front of a camera. How do you work with your models to find the moment you need?

“My process of taking a picture can sometimes be quite lengthy so people I photograph tend to relax and get used to the prospect of being photographed. It also helps that because I’m not looking through the camera when the picture is taken. It doesn’t have that combative element you can sometimes get. I find it’s easier to connect with people when you’re looking at them, not through a viewfinder.”

You mentioned in an interview with The Guardian that the lowest point in your career was “taking the best portrait of my career to then realize an hour later that the bellows had come detached from my camera.” Can you tell us about that blunder?

“That was when I was making Pink Flamingo. I stumbled upon a bunch of ranchers that had just come back from hurting cattle for two days across-country. I took this photograph of a young man with a handlebar mustache onto a horse with all of these cows behind him.

“It wasn’t until I got to the motel that evening that I realized my bellows had come loose rending the camera useless. Whether or not it would have been my best portrait of my career I don’t know. Though in a strange way I’m glad it happened because I’m especially careful when taking pictures these days.”

Why do you think people are so attracted to conspiracy theories?

“People love mysteries. It’s a strange dynamic and I think conspiracies are spread to help make sense out of something without a clear or definitive answer.”

You were denied access to the Bohemian Groove for Parliament of Owls. How did you build a project around a theme that you could not photograph directly? Who are these people that you ended featuring in the book?

“For Sugar Paper Theories I re-investigated a crime case that happened in the 1970’s so I have gotten quite used to photographing things indirectly. I think it’s something that lends itself to photography really well. The people that feature in the new work are a mix of Monte Rio locals, associates of Alex Jones and the Phantom Patriot who infamously broke into the Grove dressed as a superhero in an attempt to liberate the “sacrificed children””

What’s your personal opinion on the Bohemian Groove? What’s going on over there?

“It’s a summer camp for wealthy men. I would hazard a guess that they probably chat about business and policies but I’m certain they aren’t an affront to the occult and certainly do not sacrifice children. I think I’m more concerned about what the Grove represents rather than what it actually is.”

What do you think about self-publishing? Is it worth it? How is that experience compared to being picked up by a publisher?

“It’s a tricky question because everyone’s experience is very different. I published Pink Flamingo and Space Cowboy myself back in 2015 and had a decent experience doing so.

“My last two books were published by HerePress and have gone on to do relatively well in comparison. There are pluses and minuses to each option but the ability to bounce ideas off somebody else is the thing that’s key I think. Whether self-publishing or not, working with a good designer/editor is paramount.”

Why should people buy Parliament of Owls?

“If you’re into reading about the Illuminati, conspiracies or even Twin Peaks it would probably be something that would be interesting to see. There is an in-conversation with Jon Ronson and myself at the end in which we discuss the link between photography and conspiracies which is pretty interesting too.”

What’s the easiest way for the public to acquire your book?

The exhibition of the project runs till the 17th of August at TJboulting in London.

59 RIDING HOUSE STREET LONDON W1W 7EG

